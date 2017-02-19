› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs open season with two wins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 1:34am
Three-game series vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff to wrap up starting at 1 p.m. today
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech bats came alive on Saturday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park, as the Diamond ’Dogs compiled 15 hits in a 13-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Chase Lunceford and Cody Daigle combined to drive in seven of the 13 runs, while Brent Diaz also drove in two more himself. On Friday night only five Bulldogs registered a hit, but on Saturday afternoon five Bulldogs registered multiple hits.
