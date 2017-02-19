› Home ›
Grambling women make it eight straight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 12:56am
T. Scott Boatright
JACKSON, Miss. — Grambling State University made it eight straight wins Saturday as the G-Women held off a fierce Jackson State rally in the final stanza to escape with a 60-57 win at the Lee W. Williams Athletic Center.
The win keeps GSU atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference at 12-12 overall and 10-3 in the SWAC while JSU fell to 8-15 and 2-11.
Jazmine Torian led GSU with 17 points while Shakyla Hill added a double-double for the G-Women with 14 points and 11 rebounds along with three assists and six steals.
