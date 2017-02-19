› Home ›
Ribeiro’s late 3-pointer pushes G-Men past JSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 12:54am
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ervin Mitchell scored 18 points, Nigel Ribeiro scored the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime, and Grambling State beat Jackson State 62-59 on Saturday night for its first Southwest Athletic Conference road win of the season.
JSU’s Janarius Middleton scored a layup for a 52-50 lead in overtime, but Grambling State pulled ahead 59-56 after Mitchell’s two free throws. Edric Denis tied it at 59 with a 3-pointer, then Ribeiro — who scored nine points — hit his 3 with three seconds left. Denis’ missed a long 3 at the buzzer.
