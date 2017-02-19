› Home ›
Cougars defeat Downsville
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 12:53am
Staff Report
Chandler Hay led the way with 17 points Friday as Cedar Creek took a 60-44 home win over Downsville.
Mitchell Spillers chipped in with 12 points for the Cougars.
