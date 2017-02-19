  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cougars defeat Downsville

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 12:53am
in
Staff Report

Chandler Hay led the way with 17 points Friday as Cedar Creek took a 60-44 home win over Downsville.
Mitchell Spillers chipped in with 12 points for the Cougars.

