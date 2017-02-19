› Home ›
LA Tech starts strong at Conference USA meet
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 12:52am
Tamario Lattin earned two medals on the day while Gregory Ballard broke his own school record Saturday as Louisiana Tech wrapped up the first day of competition at the 2017 Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. Ballard (pictured above), a junior for the Bulldogs, broke his own school record in the pole vault with a mark of 16-01.75 (4.92m) to earn bronze at the indoor championships. Lattin turned in second-place finishes in both the high jump and the long jump.
