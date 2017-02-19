› Home ›
Ruston ‘prophet’ has national honors
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 12:20am
in
Glynn Harris
As I was reading my morning devotionals this week, I ran across a phrase from the New Testament, Mark 6:4 in the Living Bible and I thought of my friend, Dr. James Dickson. The passage reads … “A prophet is honored everywhere except in his own home town …”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos