  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Ruston ‘prophet’ has national honors

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 12:20am
in
Glynn Harris
021917 DICKSON JIM C.jpg
Photo by GLYNN HARRIS Dr. James Dickson checks out an Outdoor Life article featuring his work with wild turkeys.

As I was reading my morning devotionals this week, I ran across a phrase from the New Testament, Mark 6:4 in the Living Bible and I thought of my friend, Dr. James Dickson. The passage reads … “A prophet is honored everywhere except in his own home town …”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share