Crappie Masters set for next weekend in Farmerville

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 12:18am
Gazette Staff Report
FARMERVILLE — Up to 200 fishermen from across the country and around the region will be in Farmerville Friday and Saturday for the Bass Pro Shop Crappie Masters Louisiana State Championship.
It’s the third stop on the 17-tournament trail that ends with the National Championship on Sept. 20-23 in Greenville, Mississippi.
This is the third year Crappie Masters has come to Lake D’Arbonne and the second year for the Louisiana State Championship on the 15,000-acre lake.
