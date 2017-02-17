› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs slam Owls, 95-69
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 12:15pm
in
Leader News Service
Senior Erik McCree has been the anchor for Louisiana Tech all season.
However, on Thursday night there was a youth movement inside the Thomas Assembly Center as the freshman duo of DaQuan Bracey and Jalen Harris combined for 35 points to help the Bulldogs overpower Florida Atlantic by a final score of 95-69.
Bracey registered his first career double-double with 14 points, a career-high 12 assists and a career-high four steals while Harris was very efficient from the field with a game-high 21 points off the bench, including a tip-in dunk that got the crowd of 3,012 on their feet.
