Dunkin’ Dogs slam Owls, 95-69

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 12:15pm
Leader News Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - This dunk by Louisiana Tech’s Jalen Harris in Thursday’s win over Florida Atlantic earned ESPN Top 10 Plays of the Day honors.

Senior Erik McCree has been the anchor for Louisiana Tech all season.

However, on Thursday night there was a youth movement inside the Thomas Assembly Center as the freshman duo of DaQuan Bracey and Jalen Harris combined for 35 points to help the Bulldogs overpower Florida Atlantic by a final score of 95-69.

Bracey registered his first career double-double with 14 points, a career-high 12 assists and a career-high four steals while Harris was very efficient from the field with a game-high 21 points off the bench, including a tip-in dunk that got the crowd of 3,012 on their feet.

