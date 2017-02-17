› Home ›
Railroad Makers and Music Festival celebrates regional arts, music
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 12:10pm
Leader News Service
The Seratones, of Shreveport, and Louisiana Soul Revival featuring Doug Duffey, of Monroe, will headline the inaugural Railroad Makers and Music Festival on April 8 in Ruston’s historic downtown district.
The festival will also feature the bands Big Head, of Monroe; Montague, of New Orleans; Supernaturals; of Monroe; GoofyBoots, of Greenville, Mississippi; and more than 100 regional makers as well as several food trucks, said Joshua Mitchell, Railroad Fest’s founder.
