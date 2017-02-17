› Home ›
LPSO seeks leads on dog fights
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 12:06pm
Staff Report
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help regarding what appears to be evidence of dog fighting.
Construction workers discovered the remains of six or seven dogs in a beaver pond off Moore’s Dairy Road on Thursday.
“When they broke the dam, a couple of the dog carcasses washed out of it,” LPSO Major Stephen Williams said. “They were probably victims of dog fighting. They were just dumped there.”
Though the remains were in various stages of decay, Williams said the dogs appear to have been mixed breed. Dog fighting is illegal.
