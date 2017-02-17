› Home ›
Hanging out at Hideaway
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 11:58am
T. Scott Boatright
It’s no secret that one of the favorite pastimes for many college students is hanging out and talking with friends.
And now that’s easier to do for Louisiana Tech students thanks to a partnership that has developed between GEAUX Hammocks out of Monroe and the university’s Lambright Intramural Center.
The Lambright Center held a ribbon cutting last week to celebrate the opening of a hammock station next to Lake Reneau in Garland Gregory Hideaway Park, with telephone poles set into the ground to hang the hammocks from.
