› Home ›
I will ever loyal be to Tech
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 11:41am
in
Kailee Courts
I have dreamed of the day I would receive my university diploma for a long time. For a while, it felt like the day would never come, but now it is here.
I will be graduating from Louisiana Tech in a week and I am a bundle of mixed emotions. I am ready to be done with school, but I am terrified because that is all I have ever known. This will be the first time I am completing a year of school and do not have to think about going back.
I am going to miss Tech and everything it has to offer.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos