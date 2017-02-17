› Home ›
Life lessons learned at local event
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 11:39am
Heather Small Hawley
When I was a sophomore in high school, I had absolutely no idea what it meant to be an adult.
I never had to worry about paying bills, making a budget or deciding on a car payment.
Those lessons were learned after I got married.
Sure, my parents taught me a little about being fiscally responsible and when I went to college, I had to make some money decisions for myself, but nothing like the real world.
It’s not my parent’s fault, it is difficult to explain money to a teenager and have them fully understand the consequences of their actions.
