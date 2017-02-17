› Home ›
Citizens’ Academy builds community
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 11:36am
Rick Hohlt
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office wants you.
And in return for your participation in Citizens’ Academy 2017, the LPSO and the DA’s office guarantee an all-inclusive look at law enforcement from the inside out and a demystification of the local criminal justice system.
Deadline to apply for this year’s academy is March 3. Academy sessions will be Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30, beginning March 28 and ending April 18.
