Lady Panthers start strong

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 11:34am
Ruston, Choudrant, Simsboro fall in girls prep playoff action
T. Scott Boatright

Ninth-seeded Lincoln Preparatory School wasted no time in taking control Thursday night as the Lady Panthers roared to a 72-29 win over 24th-seeded Montgomery in prep girls Class 1A playoff action at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Jade Anderson led the way for Lincoln Prep with a triple-double — 23 points, 10 assists and 10 steals.

Amber Collinsworth added 20 points, 11 rebounds and a steal for the Lady Panthers while Jesse Anderson added 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

