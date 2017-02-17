› Home ›
Techsters top FIU, 76-52
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 11:31am
Leader Sports Service
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Kierra Anthony scored 19 points and Ashley Santos added 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Louisiana Tech to a 76-52 win over Florida Atlantic in Conference USA action at FAU Arena Thursday night.
Alexus Malone added a double double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to spearhead an interior post game that saw Louisiana Tech (14-11, 9-5 C-USA) outscore Florida Atlantic (4-20, 0-13 C-USA) 48-12 on points in the paint.
