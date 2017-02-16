› Home ›
Counselor to speak at upcoming NAMI event
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 12:00pm
Conference to challenge stigma of mental illness
Heather Small Hawley
The Ruston chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a free educational seminar at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Parish Library.
The guest speaker for the event will be Tiffany Bates, licensed professional counselor and assistant professor in the Psychology and Behavioral Sciences Department at Louisiana Tech University.
Her presentation titled “Unmasking Mental Illness,” will discuss the way people perceive those with mental illnesses.
