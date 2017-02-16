› Home ›
Library board elects officers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:57am
The Lincoln Parish Library Board of Control elected new officers during their regular meeting Wednesday.
James Pilgreen was elected as chairman, while Dave Guerin was elected vice chairman of the board.
Charles Penuell, former chairman, said he was happy to have been of service to the library and looks forward to continuing to serve on the board.
After the election, Vivian McCain, director of the library, discussed January statics with the board.
“There were 19,626 patron visits and 27,440 items were checked out in January,” she said.
In other business:
