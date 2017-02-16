› Home ›
Applicants sought for Citizens’ Academy
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:56am
Participants get inside the look at criminal justice system
Nancy Bergeron
Lincoln Parish residents who want to get an inside look at how the local law enforcement and criminal justice system work have until March 3 to register for Citizens’ Academy 2017.
The four-week course is free of charge and open to all parish residents age 18 and over who have no felony convictions. The first 20 applicants who meet the program’s criteria will be accepted.
The Citizens’ Academy is a program of the Lincoln Parish District Attorney’s Office in partnership with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.
