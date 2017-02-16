› Home ›
Super 1 Foods scholarships
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:46am
In honor of Black History Month in February, Super 1 Foods is introducing the “Because History Matters” scholarship program, which will provide tuition assistance to high school seniors planning to attend college in the fall.
The scholarship is open to any graduating high school senior in Texas, Louisiana or Arkansas, with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher. Applicants must be enrolled in a junior college, four-year institution or an accredited technical college by fall 2017.
Scholarships will be awarded to students in the three states where Brookshire’s operates stores.
