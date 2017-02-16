  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Expo Center events scheduled

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:45am
The North Louisiana Exhibition Center has the following events scheduled for February and March: Saturday and Sunday – Deep South Little Britches Rodeo; Feb. 24-25 – Northeast High School Rodeo.

March 4 - Barrel Race and Sorting; March 5 - Wilder Productions Team Roping; March 11-12 - Deep South Little Britches Rodeo (admission applies); March 18-19 - Cotton Country Open Horse Show; March 21-22 – Big Top Circus (admission applies); March 24-26 - Northwest High School Rodeo (admission applies); and March 31-April 1 – River Cities Cutting.

