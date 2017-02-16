› Home ›
Applications for scholarship
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:43am
First National Bank is offering a $1,500 Jackie Woodard Whitlock Scholarship for the 2017 year.
All graduating seniors from schools in Lincoln Parish are encouraged to apply. The annual scholarship honors the memory of Jackie Woodard Whitlock, who worked in the Lincoln Parish school system for over 20 years.
Applications are available at First National Bank and all Lincoln Parish High Schools. The selection of the recipient will be made by a group of retired Lincoln Parish educators. Deadline for submission is April 7.
