  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Louisiana Tech civil engineering students earn scholarships from DOTD

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:41am
in
Leader News Service
021617 Logo C.jpg

Ten Louisiana Tech University students majoring in civil engineering have each earned $1,000 scholarship awards from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Cameron Broussard, Cody Abshire, Hunter Calhoon, Lane Brister, Matthew Upshaw, Ryan Barton, Stetson Keen, Taylor Cappe, Tyler Bridges and Victor Seth Bivens were selected from a highly-accomplished pool of applicants from across the state.

They received the scholarship awards from DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson at a ceremony held at the DOTD headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share