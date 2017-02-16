› Home ›
Louisiana Tech civil engineering students earn scholarships from DOTD
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:41am
in
Leader News Service
Ten Louisiana Tech University students majoring in civil engineering have each earned $1,000 scholarship awards from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Cameron Broussard, Cody Abshire, Hunter Calhoon, Lane Brister, Matthew Upshaw, Ryan Barton, Stetson Keen, Taylor Cappe, Tyler Bridges and Victor Seth Bivens were selected from a highly-accomplished pool of applicants from across the state.
They received the scholarship awards from DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson at a ceremony held at the DOTD headquarters in Baton Rouge.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos