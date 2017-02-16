  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
State needs to get act together

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:35am
Derek J. Amaya
I do not want to underrepresent the financial problems of Louisiana — it’s not pretty.

The Legislature is currently in a special session called by Gov. John Bel Edwards to deal with how to close the state’s $304 million deficit.

But the governor and some of the lawmakers differ on how to close the gap.

Edwards, a Democrat, calls for cutting $60 million from state agencies, using $120 million from the rainy day fund and tapping into $120 million in other available financing to fill holes. Senate leaders backed that approached.

