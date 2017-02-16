› Home ›
Annual financial fair benefits local youth
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:33am
Rick Hohlt
More than 560 Lincoln Parish high school sophomores were introduced to real-world finances this week as United Way of Northeast Louisiana hosted their annual Dollars and $ense Reality Fair at the Ruston Civic Center.
The fair is a financial education simulation during which students actively learn how to make better financial decisions and gain knowledge of budgeting, saving and spending.
Beginning on Wednesday, the Ruston Civic Center was filled with students from Lincoln Parish schools who were ready to receive their simulated jobs for the day and begin their “new” lives.
