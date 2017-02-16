› Home ›
No. 7 LSU tops Tech 5-0 on softball field
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:30am
in
Leader Sports Service
BATON ROUGE – LSU scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and Tiger ace Carly Hoover threw a complete-game no-hitter as the No.7-ranked Tigers defeated Louisiana Tech 5-0 at Tiger Park Wednesday night.
Tech (5-1) fell victim to some defensive miscues in the bottom of the second inning that ultimately cost the Lady Techsters four runs, giving Hoover and the Tigers more than enough breathing room the rest of the night.
