Techsters to begin Florida road swing tonight vs. Owls
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:29am
in
Leader Sports Service
BOCA RATON, Florida — Louisiana Tech will put its three-game winning streak on the line when the Lady Techsters travel to FAU Arena to face Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. today.
The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on ESPN 97.7 FM and KTKC 92.9 FM with the pregame show set for 5:30 p.m. Fans can hear a free audio broadcast online at espn977.com or by uploading the Red Peach Media or Louisiana Tech X mobile apps. A live video stream of the game can be obtained through a paid subscription to CUSATV.com.
