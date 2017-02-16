  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Surging Dunkin’ Dogs to host FAU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/16/2017 - 11:27am
Leader Sports Service
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech head men’s basketball coach Eric Konkol leads his Dunkin’ Dogs against Florida Atlantic at 6:30 p.m. today in the Thomas Assembly Center.

Louisiana Tech looks to extend its four-game winning streak and keep its sights set on a first round bye in the league tournament when they face off against Florida Atlantic at 6:30 p.m. today inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

Tech (18-8, 10-3 Conference USA) is currently in second place in the conference standings, two games back of first and two games in front of third, with five remaining league games to go. Like in previous years, the top four seeds get a bye into the quarterfinals.

