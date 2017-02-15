› Home ›
Radiothon tops 2016 total in final five minutes on air
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/15/2017 - 12:49pm
Sallie Rose Hollis, Special to The Leader
In the last five minutes of the 2017 St. Jude Radiothon on Tuesday, an online pledge of $5,000 pushed the amount raised to $65,658 — more than $2,700 above last year’s total.
Earlier in the day, someone had walked up to the volunteers in Super 1 Foods with a $5,000 personal check, and Z107.5’s Mary Poe challenged her listeners to match the donation. One $5,000 online gift came in during the afternoon, and the second one arrived at 5:55 p.m.
