Funeral home founder remembered
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/15/2017 - 12:46pm
Staff Report
Friends are remembering Ruston funeral home co-founded A. G. Owens as man who was slow to anger, loved the outdoors and wanted to help people.
“He was just a real good friend,” Troy Beasley, of Ruston, said.
Owens, 81, of Farmerville, died Feb. 11. Funeral services were held Tuesday at Owens Memorial Chapel, the facility A. G. Owens founded with his son, Blaine, in 1991.
Beasley said he met the elder Owens at a hunting camp in 1972.
“We shared a passion for duck hunting and hunting in general,” Beasley said.
