Second suspect arrested in murder case

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/15/2017 - 12:43pm
Nancy Bergeron
A second suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 28 shooting a Ruston man at his home on Greenwood Drive.

Charleston Dunte Mason, 32, of Simsboro, was arrested Tuesday by Ruston police detectives. He is being held without bond at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

Mason and Taylor Keyonta Burr, 24, of Ruston, are charged with killing Patrick Mitchell, 38. Mitchell was shot multiple times at his residents shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 28. He later died at a local hospital.

