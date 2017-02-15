› Home ›
Second suspect arrested in murder case
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/15/2017 - 12:43pm
A second suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 28 shooting a Ruston man at his home on Greenwood Drive.
Charleston Dunte Mason, 32, of Simsboro, was arrested Tuesday by Ruston police detectives. He is being held without bond at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.
Mason and Taylor Keyonta Burr, 24, of Ruston, are charged with killing Patrick Mitchell, 38. Mitchell was shot multiple times at his residents shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 28. He later died at a local hospital.
