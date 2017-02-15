› Home ›
Jury approves submission of mitigation grant application
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/15/2017 - 12:39pm
Heather Small Hawley
Lincoln Parish Police jurors approved the submission of hazard mitigation grant program applications for both Beacon Light and Arthur Road lift station during their regular meeting Tuesday at the courthouse.
The mitigation, according to Kip Franklin, director of the Lincoln Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, would be for both the Beacon Light and Arthur Road lift stations.
