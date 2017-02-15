› Home ›
Tech trio highly ranked in NFL draft projections
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/15/2017 - 12:12pm
O.K. Davis
Three players from Louisiana Tech University’s nine-win, Armed Services Bowl champion team of 2016 are ranked in the Top 25 of their positions for the NFL Draft.
Wide receiver/kick return specialist Carlos Henderson, wideout Trent Taylor and defensive back Xavier Woods are included on the draft projection charts of NFL writer Matt Miller of Bleacher Report.
Henderson, one of 92 players who declared as an early entry into the selection process, is ranked as the fifth best WR available and 58th overall player (late second round).
