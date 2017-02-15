› Home ›
Tech softball to play at LSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/15/2017 - 12:01pm
Leader Sports Service
BATON ROUGE — Fresh off a perfect 5-0 opening weekend, Louisiana Tech travels south to face seventh-ranked LSU at 6 p.m. today at Tiger Park.
The game will be streamed live online through SEC Network+ and is available through WatchESPN and the WatchESPN app. Lyn Rollins will provide play-by-play, joined by former LSU coach Yvette Girouard providing analysis.
The Lady Techsters outscored their opponents 35-9 in capturing the team title of the Louisiana Tech Invitational, posting wins over Samford, Missouri State, North Dakota, Incarnate Word and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
