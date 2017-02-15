  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech softball to play at LSU

Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - The Louisiana Tech softball team, pictured celebrating after winning the Lady Techster Invitational Tournament on Sunday, hits the road to play at LSU at 6 p.m. today.

BATON ROUGE — Fresh off a perfect 5-0 opening weekend, Louisiana Tech travels south to face seventh-ranked LSU at 6 p.m. today at Tiger Park.

The game will be streamed live online through SEC Network+ and is available through WatchESPN and the WatchESPN app. Lyn Rollins will provide play-by-play, joined by former LSU coach Yvette Girouard providing analysis.

The Lady Techsters outscored their opponents 35-9 in capturing the team title of the Louisiana Tech Invitational, posting wins over Samford, Missouri State, North Dakota, Incarnate Word and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

