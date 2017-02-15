› Home ›
McCree honored again
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/15/2017 - 11:59am
in
Bulldog named LSWA Player of Week for sixth time
Leader Sports Service
For the second straight week and the sixth time this season, Louisiana Tech’s Erik McCree was voted as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
The forward averaged 22 points while shooting 54 percent from the field (13-24) and an amazing 71 percent from 3-point range (10-14) in leading the Bulldogs to a Lone Star State road sweep over Texas-El Paso and Texas-San Antonio.
