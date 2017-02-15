› Home ›
Reader writes about oil pipelines
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/15/2017 - 11:47am
Surprise! Surprise! I can’t believe my eyes!
What a strong anti-environmental stand The Ruston Daily Leader has taken with the Monday, Jan. 30 editorial “In Our Opinion,” RDL’s flagship column: “The president’s determination to move ahead with the Keystone and Dakota pipeline projects is a welcome and visible sign the new administration is committed to expanding energy resources. To which we say, thank you, Mr. President.” “For Louisiana, that bodes well.”
