Mississippi Avenue closure
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/14/2017 - 12:00pm
Weather permitting, Mississippi Avenue, between Homer Street and Everett Street, will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday The closure is necessary to allow for utility repairs.
As always, the City of Ruston will strive to minimize both the duration and impact of this closure. For more information, call 242-7703.
