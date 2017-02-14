› Home ›
NAMI hosts free seminar
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/14/2017 - 11:59am
The Ruston chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a free educational seminar on from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lincoln Parish Library/Lincoln Community Room, 910 North Trenton St.
The guest speaker will be Tiffany Bates, licensed professional counselor and assistant professor in the Psychology and Behavioral Sciences Department at Louisiana Tech University. Her topic will be “Unmasking Mental Illness.”
