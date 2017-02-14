› Home ›
Leaders tout progress, list goals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/14/2017 - 11:58am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Representatives of parish and municipal governments, business, education and law enforcement spent about two hours Monday night updating residents on the status of Lincoln Parish.
“I’m very optimistic after 41 years in law enforcement about our parish,” Sheriff Mike Stone told about 120 people gathered for the annual Lincoln Parish United community update.
