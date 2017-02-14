› Home ›
State OK’s next phase of Sparta pipeline
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/14/2017 - 11:53am
Nancy Bergeron
The state Office of Facility Planning and Control has approved the contract and scope of work for the next phase of a project seeking to pump water from Lake D’Arbonne to Farmerville and Ruston.
“The contract is signed and we’re ready to go,” Richard Durrett, director of North Louisiana operations for Waggoner Engineering, the firm that’s advising the Union Lincoln Water Supply Initiative told the group Monday.
