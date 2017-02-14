› Home ›
Rotary Club recognizes students of the month
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/14/2017 - 11:44am
Leader News Service
The Ruston Rotary Club recently announced the recipients of the January Student of the Month Awards.
Each student honoree spoke to the club members about their achievements at the Jan. 25 luncheon and was then presented an award of achievement.
Each awardee has maintained a minimum GPA of 3.5 and been active in extra-curricular activities and leadership roles on their respective school campus.
