G-Men snap 3-game losing streak
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/14/2017 - 11:39am
GRAMBLING (AP) — Avery Ugba scored 21 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and Grambling State fended off Prairie View A&M 61-58 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Ugba finished 13 of 16 at the free throw line. Remond Brown finished with 19 points and Ervin Mitchell added 15 for Grambling State (11-15, 6-7 SWAC).
Both sides struggled offensively, each finishing less than 40 percent and with fewer than 20 made field goals. But the Tigers held a slight advantage at the foul line, a 15-9 edge in second-chance points, and were plus-four in the turnover battle.
