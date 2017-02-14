› Home ›
GSU hoops teams’ titles recognized
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/14/2017 - 11:24am
Rick Hohlt
Everyone knows about the tradition of excellence surrounding of Grambling State University’s football program.
But sometimes people forget that GSU’s basketball programs have a pretty rich history too. GSU celebrated that history on Saturday as the school’s athletics department by hanging championship banners above the court in the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center during halftime of the Tigers’ home game against Texas Southern.
