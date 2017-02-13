  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Local photographer’s work selected by National Geographic

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 12:18pm
Heather Small Hawley
1 in 9,000.

That was the probability of Lilla Jimmerson’s photo being selected to appear in National Geographic Magazine’s feature titled “Anachronisms.”

Her talent gained her a spot in that feature.

Jimmerson, a Ruston native, said she created an account with National Geographic as a way of organizing and sharing her travel photos.

