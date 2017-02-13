› Home ›
Local photographer’s work selected by National Geographic
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 12:18pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
1 in 9,000.
That was the probability of Lilla Jimmerson’s photo being selected to appear in National Geographic Magazine’s feature titled “Anachronisms.”
Her talent gained her a spot in that feature.
Jimmerson, a Ruston native, said she created an account with National Geographic as a way of organizing and sharing her travel photos.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos