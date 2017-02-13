› Home ›
Showing a little love: Kupcakes for Kids to support St. Jude
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 12:10pm
Heather Small Hawley
More than a decade ago, Susie Polk decided she wanted to do more to help children suffering from cancer.
Her solution? Kupcakes for Kids.
The program was similar to one she had created as a 4-H leader in Monroe.
“I was a 4-H leader for many years and our group sold cupcakes to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital outside of Sam’s Club in Monroe,” Polk said. “I asked friends to help bake that first year and it just grew from there. We are always looking for more bakers.”
The best part of the event, Polk said, is helping children fight cancer.
