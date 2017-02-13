› Home ›
LPPJ to discuss sale of properties
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 12:02pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury will begin their regularly scheduled meeting with a public hearing on the sale of three adjudicated properties when they convene at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse.
The meeting will be newly elected jury President Randy Roberson’s first full meeting as president.
The sale of the properties will total $10,894.81.
These properties are located at Mt. Olive Road in Ruston; 246 Voss St. in Dubach; and 1305 Richardson St. in Ruston.
After the public hearing is closed, the jury will then vote on ordinances pertaining to the properties.
