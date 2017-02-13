› Home ›
RHS FBLA makes special donation to Arkansas Children’s Hospital
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 12:00pm
in
Leader News Service
The three pillars of the Future Business Leaders of America are Service, Education, and Progress, with Service leading the way. On Jan.23 Ruston High School FBLA delivered on the Service pillar as they traveled from Ruston to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas to bring smiles to the faces of patients, families, and staff in the Cardio Vascular Intensive Care Unit.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos