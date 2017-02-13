  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
RHS FBLA makes special donation to Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 12:00pm
Leader News Service
Submitted photo - Ruston High School Future Business Leades of America officers presented over 27 boxes of donations from stuffed animals to meals to the CVICU at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The three pillars of the Future Business Leaders of America are Service, Education, and Progress, with Service leading the way. On Jan.23 Ruston High School FBLA delivered on the Service pillar as they traveled from Ruston to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas to bring smiles to the faces of patients, families, and staff in the Cardio Vascular Intensive Care Unit.

