Here is the answer, my friend
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 11:54am
Randy Rogers
I can’t remember the last time I drove by somebody’s house and saw clothes hanging on the line. Back in the early 60’s before clothes dryers became so prevalent it was a pretty common sight.
As a little kid growing up in North Louisiana, I remember how mesmerizing it was to watch our bed sheets flapping in the breeze. The wind would catch them and blow them out until they were almost horizontal and then gently let them drop back down again. It’s funny how you don’t really notice wind until it’s having its way with something.
