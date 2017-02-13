› Home ›
Tech has long list of Super Bowl champs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 11:49am
O.K. Davis
That miraculous rally for a victory in Super Bowl 51 by the New England Patriots vibrated all the way to North Louisiana.
And especially to Louisiana Tech University.
The Patriots’ still tough-to-believe 34-28 win boosted the number of either Super Bowl or NFL championship triumphs to 23 for Bulldog Country.
That trophy wealth is spread among 15 different players, one of those being New England punter Ryan Allen.
The Salem, Oregon, native is also now one of six ex-Tech players with at least two.
