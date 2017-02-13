› Home ›
Tennis Techsters fall to Northwestern St.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 11:43am
in
Leader Sports Service
NATCHITOCHES — The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team was able to pick up three wins at the bottom of the singles lineup, but Northwestern State grabbed the three at the top and the doubles point to win 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the Jack Fisher Tennis Complex.
A day after beating one in-state foe in McNeese State, Tech (4-4) could not pick up the big points when it needed to defeat Northwestern State (3-3).
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos